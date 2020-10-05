A 25-year-old man, Abdulhamid Lawan, was, on Monday, arraigned before a Kano Magistrates’ Court over alleged criminal trespass and theft.

Lawan, who lives at Rijiyar Zaki Quarters, Kano, is facing two counts of criminal trespass and theft.

The prosecutor, Insp. Umar Tahir, told the court that one Shamsu Auwal of Aminu Kano Way had reported the case at Rijiyar Zaki Police Division, Kano, on September 12.

He said that on the same day, at about 11:40 pm., the defendant trespassed into the house of the complainant, situated at Rijiyar Zaki Quarters, Kano, and stole some building materials, such as shovel and digger, among others.

Tahir said that the building materials were found in possession of the defendant as exhibits.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 342 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Magistrate, Musa Ibrahim-Umar, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N10,000, with two reliable sureties in like sum.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till October 13, for hearing.