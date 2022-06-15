Man docked over alleged car theft

A 27-year-old man, Olamilekan Adeayo, who allegedly stole a car worth N2 million has been arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, said that the defendant committed the offences in March at Iyo Street, Meiran Ekoro Road, Lagos.

Ajayi said that he conspired with other suspects still at large and stole a Range Rover HSE Black Jeep, with registration number MUS 124 BE, valued at N2 million and belonging to one Biodun Ajegunle.

According to her, the offences contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation and must show an affidavit of means and evidence of two years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Kubeinje, thereafter, adjourned the case till July 7 for mention.