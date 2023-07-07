Man docked for stealing N8.5m electric wire

828 828

A 45-year-old man, Samuel Ubietu, who allegedly stole electric wire valued at N8.5 million, Friday appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Ubietu, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, preferred against him by the police.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant, and others at large, committed the offences sometime in December 2022 to June 2023, at Living Messiah Street, Idowu-egba, Lagos.

According to him, the defendant stole electric wire worth N8.5 million belonging to one Gladys Edobor.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, K. A. Ariyo, granted him bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

She ruled that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She said that one of the sureties must be a blood relative to the defendant.

The magistrate adjourned the case until August 25, for mention.