Man docked for stealing N700,000 jewelry

A 33-year-old accused, Muyibi Hammed was Friday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court Ibadan, for allegedly stealing a woman’s gold jewelry worth N700, 000.

Hammed, whose residential address was not provided is standing trial for conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecutor, Philip Amusan, told the Court that the defendant committed the offence between November 2022 and May 8, at Lebanon area, Ibadan.

Amusan alleged that Hammed and others now at large stole the jewelry belonging to one Adia Kazeem.

He alleged that the defendant also stole an iron safe containing one Certificate of Occupancy, house and shop documents belonging to the claimant, Kazeem.

He argued that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, O. A. Akande granted him bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She subsequently adjourned the case until June 20, for hearing.