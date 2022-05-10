Man docked for stealing N6m goods

A 51-year-old man, Joseph Ghenga, has been arraigned before an Ijede Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos for allegedly obtaining goods worth N6 million on false pretence.

The accused is facing a two-count charge of obtaining under false pretences and stealing.

He however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Isaac Aminu, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in December 2021 at Haruna area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

Aminu said that the defendant fraudulently obtained goods worth N6 million from Todate Investment Ltd. with a promise to sell and remit the proceeds, knowing same to be false.

The prosecutor said the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

He said that the defendant issued an Access Bank cheque in the sum of N3 million in favour of the company knowing that there was insufficient fund in the account.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 314(b) and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 314 stipulates 15 years jail term for obtaining under false pretences, while Section 287 provides three years for stealing if found guilty.

The Magistrate, G.O. Anifowoshe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until May 16 for mention.