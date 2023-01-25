Man docked for stealing car’s catalyst in Lagos

A 44-year-old man, Raji Olatunji, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a Lexus jeep catalyst.

Olatunji, whose residential address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Funmi Akinleye, said that the defendant and another person at large committed the offences on December 25, 2022 at 1.00 p.m. in Agege area of the state.

Akinleye said that the defendant stole the catalyst from a Lexus jeep 2004 model, adding that the catalyst worth N300,000 belonged to one Oladebo Kolawole.

According to her, the offences contravene Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, O.O. Fajana, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She thereafter adjourned the case until January 31 for mention.