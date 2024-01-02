Man docked for selling land on alleged false pretences

A businessman, Auwal Abdullahi, on Tuesday, appeared before a Shari’a court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna State, charged with selling land to one Aminu Ibrahim on alleged false pretences

Ibrahim, a resident of Hayin Danmani, told the court that a few years ago he bought a quarter plot of land from the defendant at the rate of N300,000.

“We later discovered that the land belonged to someone else who started erecting a building on it and all efforts made to reach the defendant proved abortive.

“That is why I came to this honourable court to assist me retrieve my land or my money from the defendant,” he said.

The defendant, who pleaded guilty to the charge of breach of trust, pleaded for leniency and pledged to refund the N300,000 to the complainant.

“I have N50,000 right now, please give me time to pay the remaining balance,” he pleaded.

The judge, Malam Muhktar Aliyu, ordered that since the defendant pleaded guilty without wasting the court’s time, he should pay N10,000 fine and refund the sum of N300,000 to Ibrahim.