Man docked for impersonation, assault

The Police on Monday arraigned a 22-year old man, Chidiebere Asiegbu, before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, over alleged impersonation and assault.

Asiegbu, who resides at No 37, Ganiyu Jimoh Street, Onireke, Ojo, Lagos, is facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, impersonation, assault and unlawful possession of military attires.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendant posed as a naval officer and assaulted the complainant, Amos Shadrack.

He said that Asiegbu, and another currently at large, committed the offences on June 10, at D44 Lounge, Baale St., Orile Iganmu, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan said that Asiegbu falsely presented himself as a naval officer and stabbed Shadrack on the head with a jack knife.

He stated that the defendant had a naval camouflage uniform, name tag, jack knife and accoutrements in his possession.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 173, 330 (d), 380 (1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, O.O Otitoju, admitted Asiegbu to bail in the sum of N500,000, with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She ruled that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and should have their addresses verified by the court.

Otitoju adjourned the matter until July 18, for mention.