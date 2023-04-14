Man docked for duping business associate of N370,000 in Benue

A 30-year-old man, Philip Terngu, who allegedly duped a business associate of N370,000 has been arraigned before a Makurdi Upper Area Court in Benue.

The defendant of Mbayuen, Adikpo, Kwande LGA, is facing a charge of cheating, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Rachael Mchiave told the court that Philip lorsue of No. 1, Mofoti St., Wuse II, Abuja, reported the case at the ‘E’ Divisional Police Station Makurdi on April 12.

Mchiave said that the Terngu sometime in January collected the sum of N370,000 from the complainant to supply 200 sticks of dry frog meat, but failed.

She said that the accused after collecting the money disappeared into thin air, but was later arrested during Police investigation.

Mchiave said the offence committed contravened Section 325 of the Penal Code Law cap 124 (2004) Laws of Benue State.

The prosecutor said that investigation into the matter was still ongoing and requested for additional time for its completion.

The Magistrate, Dooshima Ikpambese, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in the like sum.

Ikpambese said that the surety must be a civil servant on grade level 7 or above, and adjourned the case to May 27 for further mention.