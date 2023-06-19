Man docked for defrauding woman N926,000

A 40-year-old man, Gbemisola Kazeem, Monday appeared before an Abeokuta Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding a businesswoman, Oluwakemi Foye of N926,000.

Kazeem, who resides at Alhaji Showami street, Laderin area, Abeokuta, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp Olaide Rawlings, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in January at Laderin area of Abeokuta.

Rawlings alleged that the defendant collected the sum of N926,000 from the complainant under false pretence.

She said that the defendant who collected the money with a promise to supply rice and turkey to the complainant, however, failed to supply the goods and did not refund the money.

“The defendant failed to supply the goods and converted the money into personal use without refund.

“He threatened to kill the complaint and also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace when she requested for a refund,” She said.

The prosecutor explained that the offence contravened Section 419 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun 2006.

Chief Magistrate M.O. Osinbajo granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

