Man docked for allegedly swindling bank accounts officer

A 36-year-old man, Olusegun Ogunbamiwo, was on Thursday docked in an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly swindling an accounts officer of N510,000.

Ogunbamiwo, whose address was not provided, is charged with obtaining under false pretences, breach of peace and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on September 30, 2022 at 10, Unity Close, Owode Elede area of Ikorodu in Lagos State.

Famuyiwa said the defendant allegedly collected N510,000 from the complainant, Mathew Okonnor, an accounts officer of Union Bank.

The prosecutor added that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by fraudulently obtaining the money.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 168(a), 314 and 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Ogunbamiww, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, A.O. Ogbe, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ogbe adjourned the case until March 30 for mention.