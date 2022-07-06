Man docked for allegedly stealing two motorcycles

A 22-year-old man, Abdulahi Ibraheem, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing two Bajaj motorcycles worth N740,000.

Ibraheem, of no fixed address, is facing two counts of conspiracy and stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Christian Okonofua, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in March at Sabo area in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Okonofua said that the defendant conspired with others at large and stole two Bajaj motorcycles entrusted to his care by the complainant, Aminu Mutali.

He said the complainant reported the matter to the police and the defendant was arrested.

He said the offence contravened sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The Magistrate, T.A. Shotobi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Shotobi said one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant.

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 28 for mention.