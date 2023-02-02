Man docked for allegedly stealing three cellphones

A 22-year-old man, Ibrahim Ibrahim, on Thursday, appeared before a Grade I Area Court, Kubwa, Abuja, for allegedly stealing three phones.

The police charged the defendant, a resident of Madalla, Niger State, with conspiracy, trespass and theft.

The prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that the complainants, Cletus Onaji and two others, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station, on Jan. 31.

Olanipekun alleged that the defendant and one Shamson Husseini, who is at large, connived and trespassed into the complainants’ shops on the said date.

He said that the defendant stole a Samsung J4, Tecno POP 5 and a Tecno Spark 8.

The prosecutor said that, when he attempted to escape, the defendant was apprehended with the Samsung J4 while Husseini escaped with the other two phones.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 97, 348 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Yahaya Sheshi, admitted him to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one surety, who must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until March 16 for hearing.