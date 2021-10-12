Man docked for allegedly stealing provisions

A 21-year-old man, Teryima Angur, was on Tuesday docked in an Upper Area Court in Makurdi for allegedly stealing provisions.

The police charged Abgur with conspiracy, house breaking and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Veronica Shaagee, told the court that Hange Terlumun, reported the case at the Police ‘E’ Division on Oct. 1.

Shaagee said Terlumun, who owns a provision store in Iorhom village, in Benue, discovered that the shop had been broken into on Oct. 1.

She said the defendant and one Ugbede Torsha, at large, stole Indomie noodle, spaghetti, biscuits, sugar, palm oil, rice, recharge cards, gas cylinder and N78,000 cash.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 357 and 288 of the Penal Code Law Cap 124 (2004) Laws of Benue State.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Rose Iyorshe admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in the like sum.

Iyorshe further adjourned the case until Nov. 25 for further mention.