Man docked for allegedly stealing neighbour’s goat

A 48-year-old man, Tokunbo Haastrup on Thursday appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan for allegedly stealing a neighbour’s goat valued N25,000.

The defendant, a resident of Federal Housing Estate, Elebu in Ibadan, was charged with two counts of breach of peace and stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Philip Amusan told the court that Haastrup on June 29, at Road 5, Flat 6, at Federal Housing Estate, Elebu , Ibadan, allegedly conducted himself in a manner to cause breach of peace.

Amusan said the defendant allegedly stole a goat valued N25, 000 of one Olukemi Jolayemi of the same housing estate.

He said that the offence contravened section 249(d) and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, O. A. Akande granted the defendant bail in the sum of N10, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Akande, thereafter, adjourned the matter till July 14, for hearing.