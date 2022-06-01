Man docked for allegedly stealing N250,000 from girlfriend’s account

A 35-year-old man, Silas Vincent, was on Wednesday docked in a Kaduna Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N250,000 from his girlfriend’s account.

The police charged Vincent, who resides in Ungwan Yelwa Television in Kaduna, with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometimes in December 2021 in Kakuri, Kaduna.

He said the defendant unlawfully used his Ms Juliet Samson, his girlfriend’s Access Bank ATM card and withdrew N250, 000.

Leo added that when the complainant confronted the defendant, he promised to pay back the money he stole.

The prosecutor stated that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 271 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Emmanuel ordered that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He adjourned the case until June 23 for hearing.