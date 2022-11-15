Man docked for allegedly stealing N195,000 clothing materials

The police on Tuesday docked a customer, Ibrahim Mohammed, in a Karu Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing three clothing materials worth N195,000.

Mohammed, who had no fixed address, is standing trial for alleged theft which he denied committing.

The Prosecutor, Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that the complainant, Ramalan Rotimi of Garki, Abuja, reported the matter at the Garki Police Station on Nov. 2.

He said that the complainant alleged that the defendant, on Sept. 29, walked into his shop under the pretext of patronising him and in the process, dishonestly stole three guinea brocade materials valued at N195,000.

Osho stated that in the course of police investigation, the defendant was arrested and admitted to having stolen the materials, but all efforts to recover them proved abortive.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 288 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Ishaq Hassan, however, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 and one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Dec. 8 for hearing.





