Man docked for allegedly stealing goods worth N268,440

The Police in Osun on Thursday docked one Lawal Azeez, 30, before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing goods worth N268,440.

Azeez, whose home address was not provided, was arraigned on three counts of fraud, breach of peace and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on July 20, 2019 about 10:00am at Ehindi Street in Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi alleged that the defendant fraudulently obtained the goods from one Obasi Okoroafor and promised he would pay for the goods on July 21, 2019, but failed to do so.

He told the court that the defendant, instead, converted the money into his personal use.

He said the defendant also conducted himself in a manner that was likely cause breach of public peace.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened sections 249(d), 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Defence Counsel, Martins Awe, urged the court to grant his client bail in most liberal terms.

Awe pledged that his client would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate A. A. Ayeni granted the bail to the defendant in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like amount.

Ayeni said the surety must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court’s jurisdiction and the address of the surety must be verified by the prosecutor.

He said that the surety must provide three years tax clearance certificate as well as present recent passport photographs.

Ayeni adjourned the case until June 6, for mention.