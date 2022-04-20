Man docked for allegedly stealing gas pipe worth N200, 000

A 27-year-old man, Kazeem Adeshina, on Wednesday appeared at an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing two gas pipes valued at N200,000 belonging to his employer.

The police charged Adeshina, whose address was not provided, with conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 25 at about 11.30 p.m. at Adefolorunsho Tech Ltd., situated at Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ali-Ishiba area, Ota.

Adaraloye said the defendant and his accomplices, now at large conspired to steal two gas pipes valued at N200, 000 belonging to company.

He said that the defendant, who was a staff of the company, was arrested while committing the crime by the company’s security guards and handed over to the police.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened sections 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

The case was adjourned until April 29, for further hearing.