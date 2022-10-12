Man docked for allegedly stealing friend’s motorcycle

A 25-year-old man, Ahmed Sallah was on Wednesday docked in a Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa state for allegedly stealing his friend’s motorcycle.

The defendant, who resides in Kaduna State is charged with criminal breach of trust and theft.

However, he denied committing the offence.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Hamen Donald, told the court that the friend, Shafiu Mohammed reported the matter at the Mararaba Division ‘A’ Police Station on Sept. 29.

He said sometime in August, the defendant collected Mohammed’s Bajaj motorcycle with a promise to return same.

To the complainant’s greatest surprise, he said, the defendant absconded with the motorcycle to an unknown destination, until Sept. 29, when he was arrested.

He said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 312 and 287 of the Penal Code

The judge, Malam Jibril Mohammed , admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 27 for hearing.