Man docked for allegedly stealing clothes, shoe worth N800,000

A 52-year-old man, Tony Omonkhegbe, on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing clothes and shoes worth N800,000

The police charged Omonkhegbe, whose address was not provided, with conspiracy and theft.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant and other persons at large, committed the offence on Aug. 5 at 2.p.m. at No. 3 Idowu Fagbohun St., Ayobo, Lagos.

He said the defendant stole the items which belonged to Ms Mabel Amodu.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 278 of the criminal law prescribes three years’ imprisonment for stealing, while Section 411 prescribes two years for conspiracy.

Magistrate Folashade Oshikoya admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oshikoya adjourned the case until September 23 for mention.