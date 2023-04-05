Man docked for allegedly stealing 300 pieces of hijab fabrics

A 30-year-old man, Sani Ibrahim, was on Wednesday docked in a Kano Sharia Court for allegedly stealing 300 pieces of hijab fabrics worth N480,000.

The police charged Ibrahim, who lives in Sharada Quarters, Kano, with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the complainant, Mas’ud Abubakar, who resides in Dorayi Quarters, Kano reported the matter at the Fagge Police Station, Kano, on March 31.

He alleged that the defendant trespassed into the store room at the Kantin Kwari Market in Kano and stole the fabrics.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 133 of the Kano State Sharia Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Ismai’l Muhammad-Ahmed, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 with one reliable surety who must be his relative or be remanded in correctional center for six months.

Muhammad-Ahmed adjourned the case until April 17, for further mention.