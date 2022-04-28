Man docked for allegedly sending fake bank alert

A 29-year-old man, Adeniran Omotosho, on Thursday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly sending a fake bank credit alert.

The police alleged that the defendant committed the crime in an attempt to buy an Arabian thobe and a wristwatch.

Omotosho, who has no fixed address, however, pleaded not guilty to the two counts of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that Omotosho and one other person at large committed the crimes on April 24 at Shop 10, Oja Oba Market, Orile Iganmu, Lagos State.

Ekhueorohan said that Omotosho offered to pay for an Arabian thobe and a wristwatch worth N14,500 through a mobile app, and presented a fake credit alert to the seller.

He alleged that the seller and complainant, Ahmad Daramola, waited in vain for a whole day for his bank account to be credited.

The prosecutor said that the alleged offences were punishable under Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Sodiq Bello, granted Omotosho bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until May 20 for mention.