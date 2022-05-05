Man docked for allegedly receiving stolen vehicle worth N2.5m

Gbenga Odeniran, 46, was on Thursday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State for allegedly receiving a stolen vehicle worth N2.5 million.

Odeniran, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with receiving suspected stolen property.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Sikiru Ibrahim, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on March 19, 2022 at about 1am at Odo-Ona Kekere area, Ibadan.

Ibrahim alleged that Odeniran received a Toyota Corolla worth N2.5 million from one Azeez Abeeb, knowing same to have been stolen from its owner, Kunle Azeez.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 427 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate S. A. Adesina granted the defendant bail in the sum of N800,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adesina adjourned the case until June 17, 2022 for hearing.