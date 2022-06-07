Man docked for allegedly impersonating as police officer

A 45-year-old man, Badamosi Kadiri, was on Tuesday arraigned in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

Kadiri, whose address was not given, is facing two counts of impersonation and being in possession of a stolen item.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on May 30, along Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna.

Leo alleged that the defendant with intent to harass and defraud one Caleb Davis, falsely presented himself as a policeman.

He further said that the defendant was in the process of harassing the complainant when some policemen on patrol led by Insp. Abraham Frank intervened.

The prosecutor added that when questioned, the defendant who had a small walkie-talkie in his possession could not give satisfactory explanation to the police.

According to Leo, the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 324 and 380 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

Leo however urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendant bail in the sum N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Emmanuel said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant who must be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment.

He adjourned the case until June 30, for hearing.