Man docked for allegedly giving false information to police

A 45-year-old man, Ajala Ajolayo, was on Thursday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State for allegedly giving false information to the police.

Ajolayo, whose residential address was not provided, has been charged with giving false information to the police.

The Prosecution Counsel, Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 21 at about 11am at Alaga village, Ogbomoso.

Amusan alleged that Ajolayo gave false information that Abdulganiu Oyewole and Yusuf Oyewole kept one locally made single-barrel gun on the farmland of Joseph Ajao.

Amusan alleged that the defendant knew that the information was false and committed an offence contrary to the provisions of Section 125A of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, O. A. Akande, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Akande adjourned the case until June 8 for hearing