Man docked for allegedly forging LASU, NYSC certificates

Olusola Animashaun was on Thursday, arraigned before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly forging Lagos State University certificate.

Animashaun, 28, whose address was not given, is being charged with forgery.

He however, pleaded not guilty to the charge

The Prosecutor, Insp Oladejo Balogun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 30, at Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Ibadan.

Balogun said that the defendant forged a Bachelor of Art Degree certificate of LASU and that of the National Youth Service Corps

The prosecutor said that Animashaun forged the certificates with the intention of using them to secure enlistment into the Nigerian Army.

He said the offence contravened Section 467 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Olasinmibo Sanusi-Zubair admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two reliable sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until September 15 for hearing.

