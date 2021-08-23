Man docked for allegedly destroying 300,000 pieces of watermelon

A 35-year-old man, Abubarkar Usman, on Monday appeared in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly destroying 300,000 pieces of watermelon worth N1.5 million.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug 4, around 7.22 p.m. at the Toll Gate Ibadan Road, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant maliciously damaged 300,000 pieces of watermelon valued N1.5 million, property of Asiru Bako.

He added that the defendant deliberately refused to transport the watermelon to Lagos State as agreed upon, knowing full well that the fruit was perishable goods.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Defence Counsel, Leke Dada, applied for bail for his client in the most Liberal terms.

Magistrate A. I. Oyebadejo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oyebadejo added that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until Aug 30, for hearing.