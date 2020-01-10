A 35-year-old man, James Izuchukwu, who allegedly defiled an 11-year-old girl, was on Friday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Izuchukwu of No 23, Aronoju Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos, was charged with two counts of indecent assault and defilement.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. Sule-Amzat, ordered that the defendant should be kept at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, pending when the case would be filed at the Sexual and Special Offences Court, Ikeja.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Febraury 10 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on November 25, 2019 in an uncompleted building at Ebute Metta, Lagos.

Emuerhi alleged that the defendant defiled the girl when her mother sent her to Oyinbo market to buy something.

“He lured her with N200 under the pretence of seeking her help to buy something for him,” the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Sections 137 and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.