Man docked for allegedly decapitating corpse

A 50-year-old man, Akeem Adeyemo, has been docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan for allegedly decapitating a corpse of a 78-year-old woman.

The police charged Adeyemo with conspiracy and decapitation.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Sikiru Ibrahim, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on June 29, at about 2 am at St Unity Forum Community Odeolo, Nalende area, Ibadan.

Ibrahim alleged that Adeyemo normally ”supplies” human heads between N30,000 to N35, 000.

He said the defendant was caught by the community vigilance group of the area at the scene of the crime.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs S. A Adesina, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 26, for hearing.