Man docked for allegedly cheating customer of N78,000 prepaid meter

A 31-year-old man, Ikoko Andy, was on Tuesday docked in a Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court Abuja, for allegedly selling and installing a faulty prepaid meter for a customer at N78,000.

Andy, who resides at Byazhin, Abuja is facing two counts of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecution counsel, Chinedu Ogale, told the court that the matter was reported at the Police Divisional Headquarter Byazhin by the complainant, Olamide Alakija on Jan. 4.

Ogale said the complainant alleged that sometime in Oct. 2022, she gave the defendant the sum of N78,000 for purchase and installation of a prepaid meter.

The prosecutor also alleged that after the installation, the complainant tried to recharge the meter and discovered that it was faulty.

Ogale further said that the complainant returned the meter and demanded for the refund of her money and the defendant refused to do so.

According to him, the offence contravened the provision of Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Suleiman adjourned the matter until Feb. 23, for hearing.