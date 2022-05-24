Man docked for allegedly cheating business partner

A 23-year-old businessman, Daniel Okenwa, was on Tuesday docked in an Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly cheating a business partner of N1 million.

The police charged Okenwa who lives in Kabusa village in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Egwu Jeremiah reported the matter at the police station on Dec. 12, 2021.

Tanko said that the complainant paid the defendant N1 million to buy a car for him.

He said that the defendant converted the said sum for his own personal use with the intent to cheat the complainant.

He said the offence contravened the provision of Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence Counsel, Fatima Sanni prayed the court to grant her client bail in the most liberal terms.

She cited the provision of Sections 158 and 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 to buttress his claims for bail.

The Judge, Malam Sani Umar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1.2 million with one surety in like sum.

Umar ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must own a house or land worth N1.2 million or more.

He said the address of the surety must be verified and must provide means of identification.

He said that the surety must provide two recent passport photograph and if the defendant fails to meet the bail conditions, he should be remanded in the Suleja correctional centre.

Umar adjourned the case until July 27 for hearing.