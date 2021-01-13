A 32-year-old man, Bayo Ojo, on Wednesday appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly buying a stolen Toyota Venza car valued N5.25 million.

Ojo, who resides at Shomolu area of Lagos, is facing two counts of conspiracy and receiving stolen property, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Roman Unuigbe, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 2, 2019, at Ojokoro area of Yaba.

Unuigbe said that the defendant bought the car from another defendant, Abolanle Bello, who was facing trial at another court for allegedly stealing the car from Arije Olaotan.

He said that Ojo knew that the car was stolen but still went ahead to buy it.

Unuigbe told the court that the defendant had evaded arrest for a while but was caught by the police at a recent stop and search patrol.

He further stated that the car was recovered.

Unuigbe said the offences contravened Sections 411 and 328 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 411 stipulates two years imprisonment for conspiracy, while Section 328 attracts 14 years imprisonment for receiving stolen property.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adedayo said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, with evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until Jan. 25 for mention.