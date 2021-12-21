Man docked for allegedly blackmailing politician

A man, Emmanuel Tswabki, was on Tuesday doced in a Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly blackmailing a politician.

Tswabki, who lives at Cassava Street, Wuye, Abuja, is charged with criminal conspiracy, defamation of character and criminal intimidation.

The Prosecution Counsel, E.A Igbenoise told the court that the complainant, Danladi Kifasi of Cliff Land Estate, Gudu, Abuja, reported the matter through a written petition to the commissioner of police, FCT Command.

Igbenoise in addition said the defendant conspired with one Sani (surname unknown) currently at large, to criminally intimidate the complainant through phone calls and told him to pay them N2.5 billion or risk his political career being tarnished.

He further said that the defendant defamed the complainant’s character by publishing on his Facebook page that he was a corrupt, treacherous and shred politician.

In addition, the prosecutor stated that the defendant threatened to report the complainant to Economic and Financial Crime Commission ( EFCC) operatives by revealing that he owned N750 million-property in Asokoro and Maitama, Abuja.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 392 and 397 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Ekpeyong Okon admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two reasonable sureties in like sum.

She also adjourned the case until Jan. 20, 2022 for hearing.