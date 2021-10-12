Man docked for allegedly biting off policeman’s finger

A 29-year-old man, Samuel Jacob, has been docked in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court for allegedly biting off the index finger of Sergeant Musa Hassan.

The police on Tuesday charged Jacob, whose address was not provided, with assault and inflicting wound.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on October 3 at about 11:30am at Oloko, Badagry area of Lagos.

Okuiomose said the defendant also poured fuel on Hassan while performing his lawful duty.

The offence, the prosecution said, contravened the provisions of sections 246 and 174 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadaunsi Adefioye, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye adjourned the case until November 11 for mention.