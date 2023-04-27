Man docked for allegedly biting his wife’s lower lip

A 40-year-old man, Ayodeji Abayomi, was on Thursday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan for allegedly biting his wife’s lower lip.

The police charged Abayomi, whose residential address was not provided with assault.

The Prosecutor, Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 24, at about 7 a.m, at Abebi area, Ibadan.

Amusan alleged that Abayomi bit his wife, Lilian’s lower lip.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 335 of the criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Abayomi however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, O. A. Akande, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until June 5 for hearing.