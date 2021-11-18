Man docked for allegedly assaulting woman in a hotel

A 22-year-old man, Isaac Iliya was on Thursday docked in a Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly assaulting a woman in a hotel.

The defendant, who resides in Jikwoyi, Abuja is charged with joint act, assault and causing hurt.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court the the complainant, Chukwudi Okafor reported the matter at the Jikwoyi Police Station on Sept. 26.

He said the complainant alleged that the defendant poured a substance into his companion’s drink, named Beauty, pulled her dress and wanted to have sexual intercourse with her.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79, 265 and 249 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Maiwada adjourned the case until Dec.16 for hearing.