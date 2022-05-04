Man docked for allegedly assaulting, threatening wife for wearing make-up

A 48-year-old man, Emmanuel Amamchukwu who allegedly threatened to kill his wife and also assaulted her for using make up, was on Wednesday docked in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Amamchukwu with four counts of assault, intimidation, failure to carry out responsibility and threat to life.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Cousin Adams, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 1, at No 1, Ondo St., Ebute Meta.

She told the court that the defendant threatened to kill his wife, Chinelo, after beating and injuring her on her face because she used make up.

Ahe also said that the defendant refused to cater for his family as the head and also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace.

The offence, he noted, contravened the provisions of sSections 56, 168, 173 and 247 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, F.F George admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

She has adjourned until June 18 for mention.