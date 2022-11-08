Man docked for allegedly aiding his business partner to escape

A 26-year-old businessman, Yusuf Mahmud was arraigned in a Grade I Area Court, Gwagwalada Abuja for allegedly assisting a suspect to escape.

The police charged Mahmud who lives in Passo village, Gwagwalada Abuja with screening of an offender.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainants, Dauda Abdulmalik, Haliru Habibu and Shamsudeen all residents of Passo village Gwagwalada Abuja jointly reported against Nurah Yusuf now at large at Gwagwalada police station on Nov. 4.

Tanko said that Yusuf sometime in August collected N2.4 million from the complainants with a promise to get them jobs at Q-NET company.

He said that the job was not given to them and when they asked for refunds, the defendant collected Yusuf’s bag and asked him to run away.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provision of Section 167 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Judge Abdulkarim Abdullahi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum whom must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Abdullahi said that the surety must provide valid means of identification and adjourned the case until Nov. 28 for hearing.





