Man docked for alleged unlawful possession of five human skulls

A 37-year-old man, Ridwan Bello, was on Thursday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State for alleged unlawful possession of five human skulls.

The police charged Bello, whose address was not given, with one count of unlawful possession of human skulls.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Olufemi Omilana, told the court that Bello on June 17, 2022 at about 5am on the Ibadan/Ijebuode Expressway, Idi-Ayunre, Ibadan, allegedly in possession of five human skulls unlawfully.

Omilana said the defendant allegedly wanted to use the skulls for money ritual without justification.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 329 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Munirat Giwa-Babalola admitted Bello to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.

Babalola adjourned the case until August 11 for hearing.

Section 329 provides that any person in possession of human head or skull is liable if convicted to five years imprisonment.