Man docked for alleged theft of iron doors

The Police in Osun on Monday, docked one Yusuf Akintilo, 33, before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing five iron doors valued N90,000.

The Prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 10, 2020 on Olonade Road in Ile-Ife, Osun.

Osanyintuyi said that the doors belonged to one Olafare Augustine.

He said that the offence contravened Sections 383 and 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence Counsel, Ben Adirieje, urged the court to grant the defendant bail in the most liberal termsAderieje said that his client would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate A.I. Oyebadejo granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Oyebadejo said that the surety must swear to affidavit of means and resides within the court jurisdiction.

He said the surety must also be gainfully employed as well as produce three of his recent passport photographs.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 27 for hearing.