Man docked for alleged theft of building materials

A 32-year-old man, Paul Ilegal, Wednesday was at an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun for alleged theft of building materials worth N204,000 from a building under construction.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in March, 2022 at Ooni Crown Land area on Ibadan Road, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant allegedly conspired with others now at large to steal 16 packs of 60 by 60 tiles valued at N96,000 and six bags of cement worth N24,000.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant also stole three drums of paints valued N15,000, 25 bags of broken tiles valued N50,000 and a pair of shoes worth N19,000, belonging to one Wale Adeosun.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant hid some of the stolen items inside the roof of the building.

He said the defendant, after stealing the items, slept in one of the rooms in the uncompleted building without the consent of the owner.

The Prosecutor argued that the offences contravened Sections 249(d), 383, 390(9), 413(1) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge of conspiracy, illegal entering, stealing and breach of public peace.

The Defence Counsel, Bukoye Fayemi, applied for the bail of the defendant in the most liberal terms and promised that his client would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, O. B. Adediwura, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adediwura ordered that the surety must swear an affidavit of means; reside within the court jurisdiction and present a three years tax clearance certificate.

She also said that the surety, who must be a blood relative of the defendant, must present his three recent passport photographs.

The case was adjourned until June 3, for hearing.