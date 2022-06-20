Man docked for alleged stealing of motor spare parts

A 28-year-old man, Mamuda Bakura was on Monday arraigned at an Upper Area Court Gwagwalada, Abuja, for allegedly stealing motor spare parts worth N100,000.

The police charged Bakura of Angwan-Dodo Gwagwalada, Abuja with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko told the court that the complainant, Nasir Ibrahim of same address reported the matter at the police station on June 14.

Tanko said that the defendant sometimes in April met with the complainant and offered a price for his motor spare parts and ended up not buying.

He said that the defendant went behind the complainant and stole the items valued N100,000, sold them and converted to money to his own personal use.

He said that the offense contravened the provision of Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Sani Umar admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Umar said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must provide valid means of identification.

He ordered that the address of the surety be verified by the court staff and must provide two recent passport photograph.

He said that if the defendant failed to meet the bail conditions, he should be remanded in Nigerian Correctional Centre, Suleja.

The judge adjourned the case until Aug. 17 for hearing.