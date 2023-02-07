Man docked for alleged N85,000 theft

A 31-year-old man, Ademola Akani, was on Tuesday brought before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly stealing ceiling fans and other valuable items valued at N85,000 belonging to his employer.

The police charged Akani, whose address was not provided with stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The police prosecutor, Insp E.A. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 12 at about 1.00 a.m. at Better Point Hotel, Ketere, Sango-Ota.

Adaraloye said the defendant, being a staff of the hotel, stole two ceiling fans and other valuable items valued at N85,000.

He said the offence contravened Section 390(1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Magistrate, A.O. Adeyemi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 23 for further hearing.