Man docked for alleged N100,000 fraud

The Police in Osun on Thursday docked one Adegbite Adekunle, 35, before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly N100,000 fraud.

Police Prosecutor, Insp Elijah Adesina, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 21, around 5:00 pm at No 5, Oke-Opa Area, Ile-Ife.

Adesina said that the defendant conspired with others, now at large, to commit felony, including stealing.

He added that the defendant fraudulently converted the sum of N125,000, property of one Kayode Adetunji, to his own use without Adetunji’s consent.

According to him, the offence contravened sections 390(9) and 517 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of stealing and fraud.

The Defence Counsel, Philip Fasanmoye, applied for the bail of the defendant in most Liberal term, pledged that his client would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate A.A. Ayeni granted the bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ayeni added that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction and their houses to be verified by the prosecutor.

He stated further that the sureties must possess means of identification, be gainfully employed as well as produce three recent passport photographs each.

The case was adjourned until Oct. 19 for hearing.