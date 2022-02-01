Man docked for alleged N1.1 million Visa fraud

Akinropo Oparinde on Monday appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State for allegedly collecting N1.1 million to procure a Spanish Visa for one Gabriel Ademuyiwa.

The 41-year-old accused faces a three-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Sikiru Opaleye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in March, 2021 at Ologuneru area of Ibadan.

Opaleye said the defendant and others at large allegedly collected the money from Ademuyiwa, knowing that it was false.

He said he committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516, 419 and 390 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.

The Chief Magistrate, Olabisi Ogunkanmi, granted the defendant bail to the tune of half-a-million naira and two sureties in like sum.

The case was later adjourned to March 28 for hearing.