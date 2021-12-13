Man docked for alleged motorcycle theft

A 20-year-old man, Timothy John, who allegedly stole a Bajaj brand of motorcycle has appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant is standing trial on one-count charge of stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before the Magistrate, Taiwo Popoola.

The prosecutor, Insp. Edet Ekpo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 8 at about 11.20 p.m.

Ekpo said the property belonged to one James Zakarah, the complainant.

He alleged that the defendant moved the motorcycle from the 7-up Bus Stop at Isashi in Ojo, where it was parked to another place.

The motorcycle is said to be valued at N310, 000.

According to him, following investigations, the defendant was arrested.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of section 187 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 11, 2022 for mention.