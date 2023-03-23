Man docked for alleged breach of peace in Lagos election

A 38-year-old man, Kenneth Omaji, who allegedly conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace during the Governorship and State House of Assembly election in Lagos was docked in a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Omaji is charged with breach of peace

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, said that the defendant committed the offence at Olorunfunmi Street Oworoshoki , Lagos, on March 18.

The police said the defendant acted in a disorderly manner and prevented people from voting.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 125 of the Electoral Act, 2022

Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatubosun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Olatubosun ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until April 26, for mention.