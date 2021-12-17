Man disguised as woman kidnaps Priest, four church members

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun Corps, have arrested a member of a kidnap syndicate in Akure, the state capital.

The Amotekun State Commander of Operation, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this in Thursday in Akure, Ondo State.

Adeleye said the suspect was arrested in the church while others escaped.

The kidnap suspect was alleged to have abducted a Priest and four members of a church during service.

The suspect, who disguised as a woman, was arrested one hour after he invaded the church with members of his gang.

Adeleye also paraded 21 other suspects who allegedly specialised in kidnapping, stealing and selling of Indian hemp.

He disclosed that over 300 motorcycles and vehicles were impounded during the corps operations in the last two weeks.