Man dies in well trying to retrieve women’s wrappers – Fire Service

A 37-year-old man, Umar Ayuba, has died in a well at Kawon Maigari in Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Public Relations Officer of Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Abdullahi, who spoke in Kano, said the incident occurred on Tuesday evening.

He said: “We received an emergency call at about 5:20pm from one Mamuda Abdallah, who said that a man had been trapped inside a well.

READ ALSO:

Ooni supports MSMEs with over N250m, set to open Akure, Lagos branch

President Bola Tinubu’s speech at 78th UN General Assembly

Military coups are wrong, Tinubu tells UN Assembly

“We immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 5:32pm.

Abdullahi further said Ayuba was asked to help retrieve some women’s wrappers that fell inside a well.

According to him, the victim got suffocated inside due to the lack of oxygen.

“He was brought out of the well unconscious and handed over to Inspector Adamu Sani of Hotoro Police Division,” the Fire Service spokesman said.

He said that the man was conveyed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, but was confirmed dead on arrival at the facility by a doctor on duty.